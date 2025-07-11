The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 4

This week, host Laurie Wastell speaks to fearless, peerless climate skeptic Professor Norman Fenton, about his life and times and the professional consequences he has suffered for speaking truth to power about Covid and climate science. Professor Fenton is a mathematician and computer scientist and Emeritus Professor of Risk Information Management at Qu…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Climate Skeptic to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.