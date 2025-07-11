The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 4

Cancelled climate dissenter Professor Norman Fenton speaks out
Toby Young
Jul 11, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

This week, host Laurie Wastell speaks to fearless, peerless climate skeptic Professor Norman Fenton, about his life and times and the professional consequences he has suffered for speaking truth to power about Covid and climate science. Professor Fenton is a mathematician and computer scientist and Emeritus Professor of Risk Information Management at Qu…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Climate Skeptic to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Toby Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture