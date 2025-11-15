“Woolly mammoths a step closer to ‘de-extinction’” – Woolly mammoths are a step closer to coming back from extinction after scientists made a key genetic breakthrough, according to the Telegraph.

“Speeding driver ‘who could not see 40mph sign’ convicted” – A motorist who complained that new road signs indicating the speed limit had falled from from 70mph to 40mph has lost his case, reports the Telegraph.

“EV drivers swerved £30m of road tax this year” – Electric vehicle drivers dodged an estimated £30 million of road tax this year, Government figures show, says the Telegraph.

“Nearly half a million speeding fines on 20mph roads” – Nearly half a million speeding fines have been issued on roads with 20mph speed limits, according to new data, reports the Telegraph.

“How do we keep the lights on with 12 GW net firm capacity at risk of retirement by 2030?” – With 12 GW of CCGTs and 5 GW of nuclear capacity at risk of retiring by 2030, and long lead times for replacements, how will we meet demand? asks Watt-Logic.

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 20” – On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, Laurie Wastell speaks to Fred de Fossard, Director of Strategy at the Prosperity Institute (formerly the Legatum Institute) and writer for publications including the Critic, on how the inauguration of Donald Trump is blowing a hole in woke capitalism – and whether Britain can ever follow suit.