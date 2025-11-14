On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, Laurie Wastell speaks to Fred de Fossard, Director of Strategy at the Prosperity Institute (formerly the Legatum Institute) and writer for publications including the Critic, on how the inauguration of Donald Trump is blowing a hole in woke capitalism – and whether Britain can ever follow suit.
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 20
Trump has broken the woke spell — can Britain?
Nov 14, 2025
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
Laurie Wastell
