The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 20

Trump has broken the woke spell — can Britain?
Fred de Fossard
and
Laurie Wastell
Nov 14, 2025

On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, Laurie Wastell speaks to Fred de Fossard, Director of Strategy at the Prosperity Institute (formerly the Legatum Institute) and writer for publications including the Critic, on how the inauguration of Donald Trump is blowing a hole in woke capitalism – and whether Britain can ever follow suit.

