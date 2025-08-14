“China is overtaking America. In an electric car” – Chinese electric vehicles don’t just threaten Tesla’s market – they could also serve as a weapon of war, warns Ethan Dodd in the Free Press.

“The consensus strikes back: climate empire launches legal assault on EPA” – On WUWT?, Charles Rotter reports that climate groups Environmental Defense Fund and the Union of Concerned Scientists are suing to stop the Environmental Protection Agency from listening to skeptics.

“The DOE climate report: a scientific milestone that Europe does not want to see” – The US Department of Energy report deserves open debate, not silence, says Evert Doornhof for Clintel.

“Urbanists see portents of doom: will floods, fire or earthquakes wipe out Sacramento?” – California has faced epic floods and wildfires long before climate change, writes William L. Anderson for PRI.

“Electric power fantasies collide out West” – The West’s love of independence is hitting a wall as wind and solar dreams collide with AI-hungry data centers, says David Wojick on CFACT.