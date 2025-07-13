“HSBC becomes first UK bank to quit industry’s Net Zero alliance” – HSBC has become the first UK bank to leave the global banking industry’s Net Zero target-setting group, as campaigners warned it was a “troubling” sign over the lender’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis, the Guardian reports.

“Interview: Professor Richard Lindzen on Climate Change: Never Take Yourself So Seriously That You Have To Invent Problems” – Atmospheric scientist Dr Richard Lindzen explains in an interview with Freedom Research’s Hannes Sarv that the current warming and climate change are nowhere near posing an existential threat to us.

“Farmers’ fury over ban on watering crops during heatwave” – Farmers have been banned from watering their crops during the heatwave, warning that the restriction, imposed by the Environment Agency on around 240 farms in East Anglia, threatens significant harvest losses, reports the Telegraph.

“Texas floods were a tragedy that should never have happened” – In TCW, Paul Homewood explains that the recent tragedy in Texas was, sadly, not unexpected in an area long-dubbed ‘Flash Flood Alley’ – and indeed, should have been anticipated and prevented.

“Planet Saved, Family Hospitalised: A Heat Pump Love Story” – WUWT’s Charles Rotter on the inconvenient problem that heat pumps don’t make water hot enough to kill deadly bacteria such as Legionella.

“Mann’s Hockey Stick – Still Crap After All these Years” – On WUWT, Anthony Watts says that, using Mann’s technique, he can “create global warming from a bunch of meaningless casino numbers, pure noise”.