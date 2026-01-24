“Fraud squad urged to investigate ‘catastrophic’ £4.6 billion Net Zero scheme” – Investigators have been urged to probe a “catastrophic” £4.6 billion net zero insulation scheme after thousands of homes were left defective, reports the Telegraph.

“‘Pray your boilers don’t fail’: the Church of England is in the grip of eco-zealots” – Net Zero diktats have left parish boiler replacements tangled in costly bureaucracy as eco rules bite, says Ysenda Maxtone Graham in the Spectator.

“South Korea’s Developing Net Zero Debacle” – South Korea has been warned it is sabotaging its own energy security by ditching coal and gas in pursuit of Net Zero, according to the CO2 Coalition.