Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Fraud squad urged to investigate ‘catastrophic’ £4.6 billion Net Zero scheme” – Investigators have been urged to probe a “catastrophic” £4.6 billion net zero insulation scheme after thousands of homes were left defective, reports the Telegraph.
“‘Pray your boilers don’t fail’: the Church of England is in the grip of eco-zealots” – Net Zero diktats have left parish boiler replacements tangled in costly bureaucracy as eco rules bite, says Ysenda Maxtone Graham in the Spectator.
“South Korea’s Developing Net Zero Debacle” – South Korea has been warned it is sabotaging its own energy security by ditching coal and gas in pursuit of Net Zero, according to the CO2 Coalition.
“Church of England in net-zero crackdown on flowers” – The Church of England has tightened Net Zero rules on church flowers by insisting on British-grown blooms and banning floral foam, reveals the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 28” – On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, Laurie quizzes energy analyst Kathryn Porter on electrification, Net Zero dogma and the very real risk of blackouts.
