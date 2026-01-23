On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, Laurie quizzes energy analyst Kathryn Porter on electrification, Net Zero dogma and the very real risk of blackouts.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 28
Can the grid cope with electrification?
Jan 23, 2026
∙ Paid
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kathryn Porter
Writes Kathryn Porter Subscribe
Laurie Wastell
Writes Two-Tier Britain Subscribe
Recent Episodes