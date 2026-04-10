“JD Vance: Europe is censoring anger about rising fuel prices” – The US Vice-President has attacked Britain and the EU for suppressing public anger over soaring energy costs, reports the Times.

“Greens accused of blocking tens of thousands of homes in furious row with Labour” – The Greens have attempted to block at least 42,000 new homes since 2018, including 13,000 affordable properties, according to the Mail.

“OpenAI blames Britain’s high energy prices as it halts data centre plans” – The maker of ChatGPT has suspended its UK Stargate data centre investment, citing energy costs and regulatory uncertainty in a devastating blow to Labour’s ambition to make Britain an AI superpower, reports the Telegraph.

“Miliband blamed as OpenAI pulls out of £31 billion investment plans over high energy costs” – The California-based AI firm has pointed directly to Britain’s sky-high energy costs in explaining its decision to pause the Stargate UK project, with critics placing the blame squarely on Ed Miliband’s Net Zero policies, says the Mail.

“Fuel stocks at lowest since Ukraine crisis” – Forecourt stocks of petrol and diesel have hit a three-year low, matching levels last seen during the Ukraine crisis, as the Iran conflict sends pump prices soaring and supply chains come under fresh strain, says the Telegraph.

“Area the size of 1,100 football pitches needed to meet demand for EV chargers” – Britain will need to find land equivalent to 1,100 football pitches to accommodate the electric vehicle charging infrastructure required as demand surges, according to the Telegraph.

“Green investors face 50% losses as eco fund winds down” – A green investment vehicle that raised more than £1.1 billion from small investors has collapsed, leaving its backers facing losses of up to half their money as the sustainable investment boom continues to unravel, reports the Times.

“David Lammy ‘ran away’ from eco-project that collapsed in chaos” – The Foreign Secretary has been accused of abandoning a sustainable farming venture he was associated with after it fell apart, says the Telegraph.