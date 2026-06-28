“The climate scaremongers: Red Ed’s energy plan means 50 years of extra charges” – Ed Miliband’s Net Zero energy agenda will saddle bill-payers with half a century of extra charges, writes Paul Homewood in the Conservative Woman.

“No wind? No sun? What could possibly go wrong?” – With Britain forced to urgently import power during a heatwave as renewables flatline, the vulnerability of the Net Zero grid is laid bare, says Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Khan forced to fix ‘greenhouse’ eco-homes – but still rejects air-con” – Sadiq Khan has approved a retrofit trial for sweltering Olympic legacy homes that were built to eco-friendly standards yet became unbearable in summer heat – while continuing to rule out air-conditioning as a solution, says the Telegraph.

“It’s summer again, so media tees-up another round of ‘heat dome’ mania” – In Legal Insurrection, Leslie Eastman reports that media outlets are once again hyping ‘heat dome’ hysteria in response to a Western European summer heatwave, with France even banning the public consumption of alcohol.

“The European Commission has shut off air conditioning for employees in its Brussels headquarters, while leaving the AC on for themselves” – On his Substack, Eugyppius reports that the European Commission has switched off air conditioning for staff working on lower floors at its Brussels headquarters while continuing to run the system for its own officials.