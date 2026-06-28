Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The climate scaremongers: Red Ed’s energy plan means 50 years of extra charges” – Ed Miliband’s Net Zero energy agenda will saddle bill-payers with half a century of extra charges, writes Paul Homewood in the Conservative Woman.
“No wind? No sun? What could possibly go wrong?” – With Britain forced to urgently import power during a heatwave as renewables flatline, the vulnerability of the Net Zero grid is laid bare, says Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.
“Khan forced to fix ‘greenhouse’ eco-homes – but still rejects air-con” – Sadiq Khan has approved a retrofit trial for sweltering Olympic legacy homes that were built to eco-friendly standards yet became unbearable in summer heat – while continuing to rule out air-conditioning as a solution, says the Telegraph.
“It’s summer again, so media tees-up another round of ‘heat dome’ mania” – In Legal Insurrection, Leslie Eastman reports that media outlets are once again hyping ‘heat dome’ hysteria in response to a Western European summer heatwave, with France even banning the public consumption of alcohol.
“No, the Conversation, the AMOC doesn’t have an image problem – it has a credibility problem” – The media’s alarmist coverage of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (a.k.a. the Gulf Stream) suffers not from poor messaging but from a fundamental lack of scientific credibility, writes Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That.
“The European Commission has shut off air conditioning for employees in its Brussels headquarters, while leaving the AC on for themselves” – On his Substack, Eugyppius reports that the European Commission has switched off air conditioning for staff working on lower floors at its Brussels headquarters while continuing to run the system for its own officials.
“London heat adaption event cancelled by a heatwave” – A London event dedicated to adapting to heat has been cancelled due to a heatwave, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Labour Urges Farmers to Stop Raising Cattle and Grow Lentils Instead in Net Zero Push” – Labour has urged British farmers to stop raising cattle and grow lentils instead as part of a Net Zero push.