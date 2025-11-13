“US attacks Starmer over nuclear reactor snub” – The US has launched an attack on Sir Keir Starmer after he snubbed an American power company’s plans to build a nuclear power station in Wales, reports the Telegraph.

“Indigenous protesters armed with batons storm Cop30 summit in Brazil” – Dozens of indigenous protesters brandishing batons stormed the Cop30 climate summit in Brazil, demanding greater protection for forests, says the Telegraph.

“Farmers claim Net Zero feed is killing their cows” – Farmers have claimed that a climate-friendly feed championed by Tesco and Morrisons is poisoning their cattle, according to the Telegraph.

“Ed Miliband’s net zero quest has become a national security threat” – The discovery of secret ‘kill switches’ on Chinese electric buses has massive ramifications for Labour’s green energy drive, writes Ben Marlow in the Telegraph.

“Iceland ‘doomed’ if Atlantic Ocean current collapses” – A potential collapse of AMOC could trigger a modern-day ice age, with winter temperatures across Northern Europe plummeting to new cold extremes, bringing far more snow and ice, claims the Mail.

“Revealed: The animal rights group sharing obscene anti-Jewish hate” – An animal rights group that claims to fight cruelty to pigs is spreading vile antisemitic conspiracy theories – blaming “Zionists” for the Holocaust, 9/11 and the war in Ukraine, reports Jewish News.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“COP30 is the definition of insanity” – What’s the point of COP30? Every year thousands fly in to proclaim the urgent need to cut CO2 emissions. And every year global emissions go up. It’s the definition of insanity, says Paul Homewood.