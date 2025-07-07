“Texas flood tragedy” – On Substack, Dr Matthew Wielicki says that the recent floods in Texas expose planning failures, not evidence of climate change.

“Crack in the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act Façade” – In WUWT?, Roger Caiazza discusses Governor Hochul’s reluctant admission that New York’s Climate Act is unaffordable and behind schedule.

“Ignoring red flags, Energy Dept dispersed billions in green loans during Biden’s final days” – Joe Biden’s loan office rushed through billions in green energy loans before he left office, sparking concerns over waste, bankruptcies and partisan deals, writes James Varney on the Climate Change Dispatch.

“False, Sustainability Magazine, heat waves aren’t breaking the grid” – If Sustainability Magazine wants to be taken seriously, it would do well to start by doing its homework, says Anthony Watts in Climate Realism.

“Did Louisiana just become America’s first energy sanctuary state?” – While states like California fumble and self-destruct, Louisiana is doing something revolutionary: standing up to the Green New Scam, writes Larry Behrens in RealClearEnergy.

“Climate change causes what!? Pink lakes, divorcing albatrosses, shrinking goats and lots else” – In WUWT?, Charles Rotter, citing Dr Peter Ridd, exposes the absurdity of blaming climate change for everything from pink lakes to divorcing albatrosses.

“Why British Antarctica should be settled and developed” – In Palladium, Tom Ough makes the case for Britain to stop fading quietly and start building boldly – by settling and exploiting its vast, resource-rich Antarctic territory before rivals do.

“How ‘Net Zero stupidity’ inspired an NHS spending spree” – Reform UK has slammed the NHS’s Net Zero targets as costly distractions amid soaring waiting lists and financial strain, writes Emma Taggart in the Telegraph.

“The MSM want you afraid of your ‘indoor air quality’” – In Off-Guardian, Kit Knightly argues that the UK Government’s new indoor air quality push is less about health and more about control.

“Europe needs a ‘reality check’ on Net Zero, says airline boss” – The former boss of one of Europe’s biggest airlines says that the Continent needs a “reality check” on environmental issues, according to the Telegraph.

“Club of Rome: their secret plan revealed in this shocking book” – In Vision News, Philip James exposes the Club of Rome as a shadowy elite using climate alarmism to justify global technocratic rule.