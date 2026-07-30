“Trump claims Burnham will ‘open up the North Sea’ for oil drilling” – President Trump has claimed that Andy Burnham told him he would “open up North Sea oil”, adding that it would make Britain “a really rich” country, reports the Times.

“Should Burnham get an EV to cut No. 10 north to London commute cost?” – Andy Burnham, who champions public transport, faces a significant travel bill for commuting between No. 10 and his Northern base – raising questions about whether an electric vehicle might be a cost-effective solution, says the Mail.

“Half of England in drought, says Environment Agency” – The Environment Agency has declared drought conditions across half of England, according to the Telegraph.

“Wildfire alert as UK on brink of breaking 50-year drought record” – The Met Office has warned that fires could become “severe” across much of England and parts of Wales as temperatures climb towards 35C and Britain edges towards its worst drought in half a century, says the Times.

“Cost of Net Zero will hit £40 billion by the end of the decade” – The total spent on eco policies has risen six times since 2010 and is driving up household bills, with Net Zero costs set to reach £40 billion by the end of the decade, according to a new report for the Prosperity Institute by the Daily Sceptic’s David Turver, reports the Mail.

“Badenoch: climate change is real, Net Zero by 2050 is fiction” – Kemi Badenoch has declared Net Zero a “political fiction bankrupting the country” in a letter setting out her starkest rejection yet of the 2050 target, says the Telegraph.

“Britain can’t stop climate change – scrap Net Zero” – Despite slashing its own emissions by 44% between 2000 and 2023, Britain has made no discernible dent in global warming, according to Allister Heath in the Telegraph.

“Our reckless lack of gas storage invites disaster” – Britain’s decision to keep just two or three days’ worth of gas in reserve is a catastrophic failure of energy policy that leaves the country dangerously exposed, writes Juliet Samuel in the Times.

“Data centre projects face crackdown to free up power grid” – The energy regulator has launched a crackdown on data centres in a bid to cut the growing backlog of projects waiting to connect to the electricity grid, says the Telegraph.

“MoD spends £600k on protecting rare wildlife” – Taxpayer money has been used to fund schemes researching bees, birds and dolphins under a directive from the previous Welsh Labour government, reports the Telegraph.

“Biden bucks: climate change funds a bonanza for state outfits” – In RealClearInvestigations, James Varney reveals how Biden-era climate funding transformed small state energy offices into sprawling bureaucracies, with Colorado’s energy office among those gorging on the bonanza.