“Green Party plans to reduce the speed limit on Britain’s motorways to 55mph under Zack Polanski’s ‘war on motorists’” – The Green Party has proposed cutting motorway speed limits to 55mph alongside higher driving taxes and fewer parking spaces in a bid to push people off the roads, reports the Mail.

“The lost gas fields that could power Britain for decades” – Untapped UK gas reserves have remained inaccessible due to exploration bans despite their potential to supply energy for decades, according to the Telegraph.

“Dale Vince urges Miliband to block North Sea oil exports” – A major Labour donor has called for restrictions on North Sea oil exports to address shortages linked to geopolitical tensions, reveals the Telegraph.