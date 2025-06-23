“Spain’s Government Blames Everything But The Real Culprit For Blackouts” – The Spanish Government has tried to pin the blame for the blackouts on the grid operator Red Eléctrica, but it’s clear the real culprit is over-reliance on renewables, writes Paul Homewood.

“How the UK is testing a radical plan to refreeze the Arctic” – A government-backed team will soon start running field trials to ask whether thousands of robots could be deployed to thicken and preserve polar sea ice, according to the Times.

“Ancient trees are shipped to the UK, then burned – using billions in ‘green’ subsidies. Stop this madness now” – The evidence against the Drax power station is damning, yet the Government wants to continue its massive public funding, says Dale Vince in the Guardian.

“Starmer slashes Net Zero charges to save Britain’s factories” – Net Zero taxes will be slashed for thousands of ‘energy intensive’ manufacturers as Sir Keir Starmer scrambles to save British industry from crippling electricity costs, reports the Telegraph.

“Ed Miliband’s £8 billion pet project is sliding into irrelevance” – What is Great British Energy actually for? Even the quango’s staff seem unclear, says the Telegraph.

“Decarbonisation Myth Frays as Hydrocarbon Use Grows” – Don’t believe the energy transition hype, says Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT. Across the world, oil, gas and coal continue to grow and drive forward development.

“Supreme Court Delivers Blow To California Climate Zealots” – The Supreme Court sided last week with oil companies seeking to challenge California’s electric vehicle regulations, reports the Daily Caller.

“Amazon data centres to consume ‘as much electricity to power Burnley’” – A complex of huge data centres being built by Amazon in Britain are estimated to consume as much electricity as is needed to power a town the size of Burnley (about 80,000 people), the Telegraph reports.