Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Why is it so hot in the UK? Scientists blame plume of warm air from Europe” – With parts of the UK expected to hit 34°C this weekend, the Met Office says the country is caught between two air masses driving yet another heatwave, according to the Mail.
“The Aberdeen Tory triumph is a nightmare for the SNP and Ed Miliband” – The Conservative victory in Aberdeen South, where ‘who drills wins’ proved an accurate gauge of voter sentiment, spells serious trouble for both the SNP and Net Zero-obsessed ministers in Westminster, writes Alan Cochrane in the Telegraph.
“Why the Tories really beat the SNP in Aberdeen South” – New MP Douglas Lumsden’s pledge to fight for an oil and gas industry abandoned by the SNP proved decisive in a result whose real surprises go beyond the headline result, says Euan McColm in the Spectator.
“Miliband’s Net Zero blitz leaves companies paying people to use power” – Customers and countries abroad are being paid to use surplus electricity generated in Britain rather than having to pay for it, as the costs of Net Zero spiral out of control, reports the Telegraph.
“Ed Miliband’s Net Zero rules ‘holding back AI’” – An industry expert warns that Ed Miliband’s Net Zero regulations risk scuppering Britain’s ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, according to the Telegraph.
“Heat pumps will push up energy bills, Labour report finds” – A Labour report directly contradicts the Energy Secretary’s previous claims that Net Zero technology would save households money, revealing that heat pumps will in fact push up energy bills, notes the Telegraph.
“Britain will need up to £240 billion of Net Zero upgrades” – The Department for Energy Security has acknowledged that Britain’s electricity network will require up to £240 billion of upgrades to support the Government’s clean power targets, writes Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 49” – On the show this week, I sit down with Catherine McBride OBE – economist, former derivatives trader and co-author of the hard-hitting new paper ‘Premeditated Industrial Destruction?’ – to discuss how Net Zero policies have wrecked British industry, why North Sea oil and gas were the unsung heroes of Thatcher’s economic miracle (and could be again), the myth of “international gas markets”, and why reviving domestic energy production is the only way to bring down prices and rebuild the economy.
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