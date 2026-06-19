On the show this week, Toby Young sits down with Catherine McBride OBE – economist, former derivatives trader and co-author of the hard-hitting new paper ‘Premeditated Industrial Destruction?’ – to discuss how Net Zero policies have wrecked British industry, why North Sea oil and gas were the unsung heroes of Thatcher’s economic miracle (and could be ag…
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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 49
Net Zero’s industrial suicide – and why we need to drill, baby, drill
Jun 19, 2026
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The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
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