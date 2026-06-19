The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 49

Net Zero’s industrial suicide – and why we need to drill, baby, drill
Toby Young and Catherine McBride
Jun 19, 2026
∙ Paid

On the show this week, Toby Young sits down with Catherine McBride OBE – economist, former derivatives trader and co-author of the hard-hitting new paper ‘Premeditated Industrial Destruction?’ – to discuss how Net Zero policies have wrecked British industry, why North Sea oil and gas were the unsung heroes of Thatcher’s economic miracle (and could be ag…

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