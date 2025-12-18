“British breakthrough brings nuclear fusion a step closer” – Predicting how plasma behaves in a fusion power plant can take days using powerful supercomputers. A new tool backed by Britain can do it in seconds, says the Times.

“EU abandons petrol car ban” – Union bows to pressure from Germany and Italy to allow a limited number of polluting vehicles to be sold, reports the Telegraph.

“Ford Pulls Plug On F-150 Lightning, Rethinks Electric Pickup Strategy” – After billions in losses, the US motor giant has scrapped its heavily loss-making F-150 Lightning EV and shifted its pickup strategy toward gas and hybrid power, notes Climate Change Dispatch.

“Sorry, Al Jazeera – Climate Change Isn’t Behind Indonesia’s Flooding” – The Qatari state broadcaster blames climate change, but Indonesia’s deadly floods are driven by poor infrastructure, deforestation, and land mismanagement, explains Climate Change Dispatch.