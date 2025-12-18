Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“British breakthrough brings nuclear fusion a step closer” – Predicting how plasma behaves in a fusion power plant can take days using powerful supercomputers. A new tool backed by Britain can do it in seconds, says the Times.
“EU abandons petrol car ban” – Union bows to pressure from Germany and Italy to allow a limited number of polluting vehicles to be sold, reports the Telegraph.
“Ford Pulls Plug On F-150 Lightning, Rethinks Electric Pickup Strategy” – After billions in losses, the US motor giant has scrapped its heavily loss-making F-150 Lightning EV and shifted its pickup strategy toward gas and hybrid power, notes Climate Change Dispatch.
“Sorry, Al Jazeera – Climate Change Isn’t Behind Indonesia’s Flooding” – The Qatari state broadcaster blames climate change, but Indonesia’s deadly floods are driven by poor infrastructure, deforestation, and land mismanagement, explains Climate Change Dispatch.
“BP abruptly replaces boss in late-night announcement” – Oil giant turns to first woman CEO as investors lose patience with its embrace of Net Zero, reports the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Labour ‘Saves’ Grangemouth Oil Refinery From its Own Net Zero Policies” – We’re told 500 jobs have been ‘rescued’, writes Ben Pile. But what about the 320,000 jobs lost since Labour came to power?
Excellent curation of counter-narratives to the mainstream climate discourse. The fusion plasma prediction tool is particuarly interesting since it addresses one of the main computational bottlenecks in making fusion viable at scale. I've worked on similar optimization problems where the sheer compute cost becomes a gatekeeper to innovation, and its often a software breakthrough, not jus more hardware, that unlocks progress.