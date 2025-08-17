“‘Eco-hypocrite’ Miliband refuses to reveal his number of domestic flights” – Tories accuse Energy Secretary of ignoring his own net zero sermons on air travel, according to the Telegraph.

“If Labour gives £2.3 billion of our cash to retired British Coal staff, it has truly lost the plot” – Rachel Reeves can’t expect to fill the £50 billion black hole if the Treasury is handing out billions to former mineworkers, writes John Ralfe in the Telegraph.

“‘Promise not kept’ | Shortage of fuel cells leads to new problems on world’s first hydrogen train line” – Only four of 14 hydrogen trains are still running on Germany’s H2 rail service, reports Hydrogen Insight.

“Five new EVs to qualify for Labour's Electric Car Grant announced” – Car dealers have lashed out at Labour’s latest EV subsidy, claiming buyers have been delaying purchases to understand which models might get the full £3,750 discounts, says the Mail.

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Activists Run to Federal Court to Try to Ban Official US Government Report that Blows Holes in ‘Settled’ Climate Science Claims” – Green activists have thrown their toys out of the pram and are lawyering up to kill a US report that shreds climate models and threatens the Net Zero gravy train, says Chris Morrison.