“Britain could face two-week blackouts in drive towards Net Zero” – A new study claims increasing the UK’s wind generation capacity would bring negligible extra carbon savings, reports GB News.

“It’s hot weather, but not man-made” – In WUWT? Steve Goreham says this week’s heat wave in the US is nothing we haven’t seen before.

“AP offers guide to manage ‘emotional toll’ of climate anxiety it regularly stokes” – According to Climate Change Dispatch, the Associated Press is fuelling climate anxiety then making anodyne suggestions about how to allay it, such as make a ‘positivity’ sandwich.

“Feds ignore their research on windmills killing eagles” – The U.S. Energy Department has an ongoing research programme devoted to detecting and deterring the killing of eagles and other flying critters by wind turbines. The the Fish and Wildlife Service is ignoring it, says David Wojick in WUWT?

“Three big projects offer hope that our energy nightmare is ending” – According to the Empowerment Alliance, three recently announced developments highlight the resurgence of natural gas in the US.