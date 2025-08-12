Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“From weather to climate: why Tribune’s News Service AI leap is a logic fail” – AI is not a magical oracle of climate truth, says Anthony Watts in WUWT?
“No decline in Arctic sea ice extent – ‘No long-term trend’ – since 2007” – On the NoTricksZone, a new study reveals that since 2007 Arctic sea ice has shown no long-term decline, remaining stable for nearly two decades.
“Arctic sea ice hasn’t declined since Al Gore’s 2007 doomsday prediction” – It’s time for Mr Gore to return that Nobel Peace Prize, says Kenneth Richard in Climate Dispatch.
“Energy giant takes £4 billion hit as Trump goes to war on ‘con job’ wind farms” – More than £4 billion has been wiped off the value of Ørsted, the world’s biggest offshore wind farm developer, after Donald Trump declared war on renewable energy projects, reports the Telegraph.
“Another eye-roller of a climate study” – A new study suggests that climate change is influencing insect behaviour in complex and unexpected ways, according to EurekAlert!
“The hidden Net Zero tax crushing British industry” – Carbon pricing has put an irreversible financial squeeze on UK businesses, says Matt Oliver in the Telegraph.
“Britain’s biggest chemicals plant at risk of closure” – Britain’s biggest chemical plant is at risk of shuttering after surging energy costs left it struggling for survival, reports the Telegraph.
“‘Plans for giant solar farm means I can’t sell my house’” – Plans for a massive solar farm almost double the size of a neighbouring village in scenic Yorkshire countryside has sparked uproar from residents, according to the Mail.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Net Zero nutters suggest a plague of ticks whose bite leads to a potentially fatal red meat allergy” – Chris Morrison debunks the latest hare-brained Net Zero idea, where Western Michigan academics propose spreading bloodsucking ticks to cause deadly red meat allergies.