“From weather to climate: why Tribune’s News Service AI leap is a logic fail” – AI is not a magical oracle of climate truth, says Anthony Watts in WUWT?

“No decline in Arctic sea ice extent – ‘No long-term trend’ – since 2007” – On the NoTricksZone, a new study reveals that since 2007 Arctic sea ice has shown no long-term decline, remaining stable for nearly two decades.

“Arctic sea ice hasn’t declined since Al Gore’s 2007 doomsday prediction” – It’s time for Mr Gore to return that Nobel Peace Prize, says Kenneth Richard in Climate Dispatch.

“Energy giant takes £4 billion hit as Trump goes to war on ‘con job’ wind farms” – More than £4 billion has been wiped off the value of Ørsted, the world’s biggest offshore wind farm developer, after Donald Trump declared war on renewable energy projects, reports the Telegraph.

“Another eye-roller of a climate study” – A new study suggests that climate change is influencing insect behaviour in complex and unexpected ways, according to EurekAlert!

“The hidden Net Zero tax crushing British industry” – Carbon pricing has put an irreversible financial squeeze on UK businesses, says Matt Oliver in the Telegraph.

“Britain’s biggest chemicals plant at risk of closure” – Britain’s biggest chemical plant is at risk of shuttering after surging energy costs left it struggling for survival, reports the Telegraph.