“Ed Miliband’s wind farms could cripple UK ‘Iron Dome’ anti-missile systems and leave Britain a ‘sitting duck’, defence experts warn” – Britain is a “sitting duck” in the face of drone attacks because Ed Miliband’s wind farms interfere with radar-based defensive domes, senior defence sources have said, according to the Mail.

“Antarctic sea ice back to normal” – Antarctic sea ice levels have returned to typical ranges after recent fluctuations widely cited as evidence of accelerating climate change, notes Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Why Ed Miliband – not Iran – is to blame for the UK’s energy crisis” – Britain’s vulnerability to Middle East turmoil has been created largely by domestic Net Zero policies that curtailed reliable energy production at home, David Turver tells Spiked.

“Ed Miliband’s hands are all over the decline of Denby pottery” – Britain’s soaring industrial energy costs have pushed traditional manufacturers such as Denby pottery toward decline as Net Zero policies squeeze heavy industry, says Andrew Orlowski in the Telegraph.

“The climate scaremongers: Ed’s mad objection to North Sea gas” – Opposition to new North Sea gas production has intensified despite warnings that Britain’s energy security is being undermined by climate policies, says Paul Homewood in TCW.

“No, Time, the Planet Isn’t ‘Heating Faster Than Ever’” – Satellite data analyses have challenged claims that global warming has dramatically accelerated since 2015, says Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That.