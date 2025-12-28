“Shoppers ‘gaslit’ over Net Zero grocery tax” – Local councils have been asked to guarantee the Net Zero “grocery tax” will just be used to fund recyling initiatives and not to fund other services, writes Camilla Turner in the Telegraph.

“Why New Zealand’s disastrous pay-per-mile rollout should worry Labour” – New Zealand’s pay-per-mile rollout has been held up as a warning as Labour floats similar road-pricing ideas, says Joe Wright in the Telegraph.

“How Ed Miliband nationalised Britain’s electricity market by stealth” – Ed Miliband has been accused of nationalising parts of the electricity market by stealth, reports Matt Oliver in the Telegraph.

“We can’t breathe because of a Drax pellet plant subsidised by UK tax” – Residents near a Drax-linked pellet plant have accused it of choking them, according to the Times.