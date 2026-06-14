“Carns warns Miliband: energy is about security, not environment” – Al Carns has delivered a veiled attack on Ed Miliband’s Net Zero policies, declaring that energy policy is a security issue rather than an environmental one, reports the Telegraph.

“Bran flakes to be classed as junk food under Labour health plan” – Kellogg’s warns that Labour’s proposed junk food classifications could “undo years of work” to make breakfast cereals healthier, notes the Telegraph.

“Keir Starmer overrules Ed Miliband on electric car sales targets” – Sir Keir Starmer is moving to water down Net Zero electric vehicle targets after sustained pressure from business and the Unite union over the threat of widespread job losses, says the Times.

“‘We had to wait nine months to plug in our electric car’” – Homeowners installing electric vehicle chargers and heat pumps are discovering that Britain’s ageing electricity supply cables simply cannot cope with the demand, reveals the Times.