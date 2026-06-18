“A Reform government will strengthen the rights of women and mothers” – Reform UK sets out plans to overhaul the Equality Act, arguing that the legislation has failed to deliver equal treatment before the law, and that a Reform government would restore protections specifically for women and mothers, writes the Telegraph.

“How once booming Aberdeen is a warning of what Net Zero will do to UK” – In the Mail, Stephen Daisley argues that Aberdeen’s decline from a city synonymous with opportunity into one gutted by the eclipse of fossil fuels stands as a stark warning of what the Net Zero agenda holds in store for Britain.

“Britain will never be the ‘Saudi Arabia of wind’” – In the Spectator, Ross Clark argues that Britain’s wind energy ambitions fall far short of the grand claims made for them, with UK households also subsidising energy consumers abroad.

“Why artificial intelligence will win the green energy war” – Eric Worrall on Whats Up With That? predicts that AI will win the green energy war.