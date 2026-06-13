“Green Party considers ban on circumcision for young children” – The Green Party is considering a ban on circumcision for young children, a procedure common in Jewish communities, says the Mail.

“‘Zionism is Racism’ motion back on the Green agenda” – A motion declaring Zionism to be racism has returned to the Green Party’s agenda after it failed to pass at the spring conference when members filibustered to prevent it being heard, according to the Mail.

“Will the Hinkley C nuclear power station ever open?” – The prospect of Britain facing a period with zero nuclear power is looking increasingly likely as questions mount over whether Hinkley C will ever come online, writes Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“Miliband front-runner to be Burnham’s chancellor” – Ed Miliband is pushing to be made Chancellor should Andy Burnham become Prime Minister, according to Labour sources, reports the Telegraph.

“Miliband comes for underfloor heating in Net Zero drive” – Ed Miliband is set to ban the sale of underfloor heating systems deemed to use too much power as part of his latest Net Zero push, according to the Telegraph.

“‘Our heat pump broke down in the depths of winter and my wife got pneumonia’” – A reader’s account of being left without heat during winter after their pump failed – and the poor customer service that followed – raises serious questions about the reliability of the technology, says the Telegraph.

“Is Gulf Stream collapsing? Mysterious cold blob found in Atlantic” – Scientists warn that a mysterious “cold blob” detected in the North Atlantic signals that a critical ocean current may be on the verge of collapse, reports the Mail.