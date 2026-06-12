The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 48

On the show this week, guest host David Shipley speaks to Dr Gwythian Prins, Emeritus Professor at the London School of Economics and convenor of the Hartwell Group, on the fatal technical, economic and security flaws of Net Zero, why climate models are fundamentally broken, the impossibility of a renewables transition and how this green madness weakens Britain in a dangerous world.
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