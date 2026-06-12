The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 48

How green zealotry weakens Britain in a dangerous world
Gwythian Prins and David Shipley
Jun 12, 2026

On the show this week, guest host David Shipley speaks to Dr Gwythian Prins, Emeritus Professor at the London School of Economics and convenor of the Hartwell Group, on the fatal technical, economic and security flaws of Net Zero, why climate models are fundamentally broken, the impossibility of a renewables transition and how this green madness weakens Britain in a dangerous world.

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