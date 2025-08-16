“New study thoroughly disassembles the CO 2 -drives-climate assumption in one fell swoop” – Not only does CO 2 have no discernible effect on climate, but any alleged anthropogenic role within the hypothetical greenhouse effect is not detectable either, says Kenneth Richard on the NoTricksZone.

“Rockefeller-funded activists behind first wrongful death suit targeting Big Oil” – Rockefeller-funded activists are secretly backing a Washington State wrongful death case blaming oil companies for a deadly 2021 heat wave, reports the Free Beacon.

“Offshore wind’s mask finally comes off” – The green fairy tale now seems to be unravelling faster than a faulty wind turbine blade in a Nantucket storm, writes David Blackmon in the Daily Caller.

“Latest Associated Press silly shamefest: your dog is causing climate change” – In Red State, Bob Hoge flags the latest idiocy from the National Academy of Sciences, which has determined that your pooch is contributing to the possible death of human society.

“Government will not offer bailout to UK’s largest bioethanol plant” – The UK’s largest bioethanol plant is set for closure with the loss of 160 jobs after the Government confirmed it would not offer a bailout deal to the facility in Lincolnshire, reports Sky News.