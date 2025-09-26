Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Human Rights Commission’s call to regulate debate around climate change under fire” – The Australian Human Rights Commission is demanding the federal government criminalise climate denialism, reports Sky News Australia.
“Ben Affleck’s daughter has become the mask-wearing poster girl for Generation Fear” – Violet Affleck wants us to continue to wear masks even though the pandemic has long been over – and is seemingly terrified of climate change, too, says Emily Retter in the Telegraph.
The Climate Skeptic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“RAF air crews win battle… for vegan uniforms” – RAF air crews have won the right to wear vegan uniforms after a long-running dispute with defence chiefs, reports the Telegraph.
“Miliband backs UK’s first Net Zero cement factory with taxpayer cash” – The Energy Secretary is to bankroll a Net Zero cement factory in North Wales in a desperate scramble to hit green targets, says the Telegraph.
“Climate change is not causing New England’s ‘creepy’ bacteria and bugs, Boston Globe” – In WUWT? Linnea Lueken says blaming weird creepy crawlies that have appeared in New England on climate change is an example of missing the forest for the trees.
“Left-wing terrorists DO carry out more attacks than conservatives” – Disturbing new data has revealed an upswing in violence from progressive extremists, including eco-terrorists, according to the Mail.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“The end is nigh for Net Zero – these polls prove it” – The public’s appetite for ever-rising energy bills is fast being depleted. But it’s not all good news for sceptics, says Ben Pile.
The Climate Skeptic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I note that the Telegraph article on carbon capture and storage from cement production does not mention that 70% of the CO2 emissions derive from the chemical reaction of slaking the limestone, not from the combustion of fuel used in the process - a point entirely missed by the commentator that suggested that small modular nuclear reactors could be used. Also not mentioned, although shown in the illustration, is the use of CO2 for enhanced extraction of fossil fuel from nearly depleted wells. Would government funding be used for this purpose? Unlikely, as the technique is only suitable for enhanced oil extraction. It is not suited to the extraction of natural gas (methane) from the wells close to the planned CO2 storage facilities in the Irish Sea. The Telegraph, as is not unusual, is displaying its ignorance.