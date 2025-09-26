“Human Rights Commission’s call to regulate debate around climate change under fire” – The Australian Human Rights Commission is demanding the federal government criminalise climate denialism, reports Sky News Australia.

“Ben Affleck’s daughter has become the mask-wearing poster girl for Generation Fear” – Violet Affleck wants us to continue to wear masks even though the pandemic has long been over – and is seemingly terrified of climate change, too, says Emily Retter in the Telegraph.

“RAF air crews win battle… for vegan uniforms” – RAF air crews have won the right to wear vegan uniforms after a long-running dispute with defence chiefs, reports the Telegraph.

“Miliband backs UK’s first Net Zero cement factory with taxpayer cash” – The Energy Secretary is to bankroll a Net Zero cement factory in North Wales in a desperate scramble to hit green targets, says the Telegraph.

“Climate change is not causing New England’s ‘creepy’ bacteria and bugs, Boston Globe” – In WUWT? Linnea Lueken says blaming weird creepy crawlies that have appeared in New England on climate change is an example of missing the forest for the trees.

“Left-wing terrorists DO carry out more attacks than conservatives” – Disturbing new data has revealed an upswing in violence from progressive extremists, including eco-terrorists, according to the Mail.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“The end is nigh for Net Zero – these polls prove it” – The public’s appetite for ever-rising energy bills is fast being depleted. But it’s not all good news for sceptics, says Ben Pile.