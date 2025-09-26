The Climate Skeptic

Michael Corcoran
5h

I note that the Telegraph article on carbon capture and storage from cement production does not mention that 70% of the CO2 emissions derive from the chemical reaction of slaking the limestone, not from the combustion of fuel used in the process - a point entirely missed by the commentator that suggested that small modular nuclear reactors could be used. Also not mentioned, although shown in the illustration, is the use of CO2 for enhanced extraction of fossil fuel from nearly depleted wells. Would government funding be used for this purpose? Unlikely, as the technique is only suitable for enhanced oil extraction. It is not suited to the extraction of natural gas (methane) from the wells close to the planned CO2 storage facilities in the Irish Sea. The Telegraph, as is not unusual, is displaying its ignorance.

