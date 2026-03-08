Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Reduce energy bills? Don’t make me laugh, Ed Davey – you’re the reason why they are so high!” – Ed Davey has promised that the Lib Dems will cut energy bills by £870 a year, bringing the “benefits of cheap renewable power”. But Davey himself is personally responsible for one of the worst and costliest decisions made concerning energy policy, says Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.
“Climate activist despair: ‘Where’s the pushback?’ against President Trump” – Climate campaigners have expressed frustration that political, corporate and media institutions are not resisting President Trump’s policies as forcefully as they expected, says Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That.
“No, New York Times, climate change isn’t driving inflation” – Economic analysis has challenged claims that climate change is becoming a major driver of inflation and argues the historical record does not support the theory, notes Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That.
“New York ‘climate’ policy approaching the cliff” – Francis Menton argues in the Manhattan Contrarian that New York’s ambitious green energy targets are increasingly unrealistic and may soon collide with economic and engineering constraints.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Britain Created its Own Energy Crisis” – As oil prices spike, Ed Miliband feels vindicated. But the truth, says Ben Pile, is that by ending gas drilling, toppling power stations and tripling energy prices in 20 years, the UK has created its own energy crisis.