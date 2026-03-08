“Reduce energy bills? Don’t make me laugh, Ed Davey – you’re the reason why they are so high!” – Ed Davey has promised that the Lib Dems will cut energy bills by £870 a year, bringing the “benefits of cheap renewable power”. But Davey himself is personally responsible for one of the worst and costliest decisions made concerning energy policy, says Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Climate activist despair: ‘Where’s the pushback?’ against President Trump” – Climate campaigners have expressed frustration that political, corporate and media institutions are not resisting President Trump’s policies as forcefully as they expected, says Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That.

“No, New York Times, climate change isn’t driving inflation” – Economic analysis has challenged claims that climate change is becoming a major driver of inflation and argues the historical record does not support the theory, notes Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That.