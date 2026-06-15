Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“End wind farm scandal to halt energy bills, Miliband urged” – Consumer champion Will Hodson is calling on Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to abandon his drive to more than double offshore wind capacity by 2030, warning that the expansion is fuelling the energy bills crisis, says the Times.
“Tories pin hopes on oil and gas in Aberdeen South by-election” – Kemi Badenoch is targeting Aberdeen South as a winnable seat, with the SNP mired in scandal, Reform distracted and Labour damaged by Ed Miliband’s opposition to North Sea drilling, notes the Times.
“EV charging companies threaten to axe £2 billion investment if Starmer softens Net Zero targets” – Electric vehicle charging firms are warning they will pull £2 billion of planned investment if Sir Keir Starmer waters down Labour’s Net Zero commitments, claims the Telegraph.
“‘Gender gap’ threat to electric car sales” – Research for Autotrader finds that 17% of women cite a lack of knowledge about electric vehicle technology as a barrier to purchase, raising fresh concerns about a gender gap undermining EV sales, according to the Times.
“Time for judicial review of 7th carbon budget?” – On his Substack, David Turver writes that the Climate Change Committee’s seventh carbon budget relies on renewables cost assumptions far lower than the Government’s own latest estimates, raising serious questions about whether the process is legally defensible.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Meet Tessa Khan, the Climate Activist-Litigator Waging War on the North Sea” – Funded by European and American philanthropists, Tessa Khan uses the courts to impose Net Zero policies voters have rejected at the ballot box, says Tilak Doshi
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