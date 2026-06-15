“End wind farm scandal to halt energy bills, Miliband urged” – Consumer champion Will Hodson is calling on Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to abandon his drive to more than double offshore wind capacity by 2030, warning that the expansion is fuelling the energy bills crisis, says the Times.

“Tories pin hopes on oil and gas in Aberdeen South by-election” – Kemi Badenoch is targeting Aberdeen South as a winnable seat, with the SNP mired in scandal, Reform distracted and Labour damaged by Ed Miliband’s opposition to North Sea drilling, notes the Times.

“EV charging companies threaten to axe £2 billion investment if Starmer softens Net Zero targets” – Electric vehicle charging firms are warning they will pull £2 billion of planned investment if Sir Keir Starmer waters down Labour’s Net Zero commitments, claims the Telegraph.

“‘Gender gap’ threat to electric car sales” – Research for Autotrader finds that 17% of women cite a lack of knowledge about electric vehicle technology as a barrier to purchase, raising fresh concerns about a gender gap undermining EV sales, according to the Times.