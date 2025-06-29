“UK Pulls Plug on £24 Billion Desert Power Fantasy” – It comes as little surprise that yet another grandiose techno-utopian vision has ended not with a triumphant march toward Net Zero, but with a flick of the off-switch, writes Charles Rotter in WUWT.

“Geothermal Energy: Another Nail in the Coffin of Wind and Solar Power?” – Geothermal’s potential to join fossil fuels and nuclear energy in powering America’s economy in the years to come far exceeds anything that weather-dependent wind and solar could ever match, writes Bonner Cohen for CFACT.

“Virtue-signalling climate budgets don’t meet urgent human needs” – By refusing to prioritise, the UN ensured none of its goals would succeed, says Bjorn Lomborg in the Telegraph.

“Labour considers copying Macron’s Net Zero housing laws” – Government Ministers Ed Miliband and Angela Rayner are considering copying French laws that impose strict Net Zero limits on housebuilders, despite those laws being blamed for driving up construction costs, reports the Telegraph.

“Raise a Glass to the Shuttering of Climate.gov” – It isn’t just a budget cut but the vanquishing of one of the most lavishly promoted panic-mongering platforms in government history, says Charles Rotter in WUWT.

“The climate scaremongers: Summertime and the lying is easy” – The UK Environment Agency has said England is running out of water and blamed climate change, but the truth is summers are no drier than they have been since 1840, nor are they any wetter, says Paul Homewood on TCW.