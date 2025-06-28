The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 2

James McSweeney on what’s wrong with Britain’s political class
Toby Young
Jun 28, 2025
On Episode 2 of the Climate Skeptic podcast, Laurie Wastell speaks to writer and former parliamentary researcher James McSweeney, for a deep dive into Britain’s political class and why it gets so much so wrong – especially on Net Zero.

