“Keir Starmer has surrendered to Ed Miliband – and we are all paying the price” – Starmer’s capitulation to his Energy Secretary has locked the country into ruinous Net Zero commitments that Labour MPs fear will ultimately bring Ed Miliband to the top of the party, says the Spectator.

“Greens want softer laws for terror suspects” – Zack Polanski’s party has been accused of a “staggering lack of judgment” after calling for a reduction in police powers to detain terrorism suspects, says the Telegraph.

“Zack Polanski says Greens would ditch GDP targets and focus on wellbeing instead” – The Green Party leader has used his first major economic speech to argue that growth should be replaced by public services and inequality as the Government’s core objectives, reports the Guardian.

“Paul Ehrlich was catastrophically wrong” – The death of the co-author of The Population Bomb has prompted a reckoning with apocalyptic environmentalism, argues Simon Evans in Spiked.

“Labour to allow 30 million wind turbines at schools and hospitals” – The Government has scrapped key planning restrictions to allow 30-metre wind turbines to be installed on the grounds of schools, hospitals and farms as part of its Net Zero drive, notes the Telegraph.