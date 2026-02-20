Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Church lefties play the race card in £100 million slavery reparation battle” – As the row over the Church of England’s £100 million slavery reparations scheme flares at General Synod, leftist members have attempted to suppress dissent by branding opponents a risk to the wellbeing of black Synod members, says Julian Mann in the Conservative Woman.
“Even auto giants know it: the electric car boom is out of charge” – The world’s biggest carmakers have written off more than $60 billion from their balance sheets in the past year as they beat a retreat from an EV revolution that has conspicuously failed to materialise, reports the Telegraph.
“How Ed Miliband’s Net Zero folly stoked a house price crisis” – More than two thirds of homes in Aberdeen fell in value last year, with the average property now selling for just £136,000, as Net Zero policies have devastated the local energy industry and property market, notes the Telegraph.
“Special needs school transport bill to rocket 70pc to £3.4 billion, Bridget Phillipson warned” – English councils have been warned of a 70% jump in special needs transport costs, rocketing to £3.4 billion a year, in stark new figures presented to the Education Secretary, reports the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Why is the BBC Holding Up China as a ‘Green Superpower’”? – As Net Zero fades, the climate establishment is keen to gaslight us that the rest of the world is still going hell for leather, says Paul Homewood.
