“Church lefties play the race card in £100 million slavery reparation battle” – As the row over the Church of England’s £100 million slavery reparations scheme flares at General Synod, leftist members have attempted to suppress dissent by branding opponents a risk to the wellbeing of black Synod members, says Julian Mann in the Conservative Woman.

“Even auto giants know it: the electric car boom is out of charge” – The world’s biggest carmakers have written off more than $60 billion from their balance sheets in the past year as they beat a retreat from an EV revolution that has conspicuously failed to materialise, reports the Telegraph.

“How Ed Miliband’s Net Zero folly stoked a house price crisis” – More than two thirds of homes in Aberdeen fell in value last year, with the average property now selling for just £136,000, as Net Zero policies have devastated the local energy industry and property market, notes the Telegraph.