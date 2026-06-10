“Cold kills 9x more than heat – and it blows up the WHO’s climate health crisis” – In Climate Change Dispatch, Thomas Richard notes that the WHO is pushing climate change as a public health emergency, but the cold kills far more than heat while overall weather-related deaths have fallen dramatically.

“Multibillion pound data centre project risks collapse over Government delays” – A major data centre developer blames the AI minister for failing to secure planning permission, putting a multibillion-pound project in jeopardy, reports the Telegraph.

“BP drops Net Zero division in wake of boardroom turmoil” – BP has relegated its Net Zero division in an overhaul aimed at increasing its focus on oil and gas, just weeks after the company’s chairman was dismissed, according to the Telegraph.

“Meet the Green councillor who demanded ‘heads on sticks’” – In the Spectator, Andrew Gilligan profiles Green councillor Michael Chessum, who has a long record of wild statements including a call for “heads on sticks”.