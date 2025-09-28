“Green Meltdown: Trump’s Second Term Breaks the Back of Climate Activism” – In Legal Insurrection, Leslie Eastman says Trump’s second term has delivered a killer blow to the Net Zero project.

“Claim: Climate Change is Making Amazon Rainforest Trees Fatter” – In WUWT, Eric Worrall highlights a study that tries to spin the tree-boosting benefits of carbon dioxide as a negative.

“Billions Spent, Atmosphere Doesn’t Notice” – The UK’s flagship carbon capture and storage (CCS) installation will sequester annual emissions so tiny they’ll barely make a dent, at a price per tonne you’d expect to see on a luxury cruise, says Willis Eschenbach on WUWT.