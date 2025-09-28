Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Green Meltdown: Trump’s Second Term Breaks the Back of Climate Activism” – In Legal Insurrection, Leslie Eastman says Trump’s second term has delivered a killer blow to the Net Zero project.
“Claim: Climate Change is Making Amazon Rainforest Trees Fatter” – In WUWT, Eric Worrall highlights a study that tries to spin the tree-boosting benefits of carbon dioxide as a negative.
“Billions Spent, Atmosphere Doesn’t Notice” – The UK’s flagship carbon capture and storage (CCS) installation will sequester annual emissions so tiny they’ll barely make a dent, at a price per tonne you’d expect to see on a luxury cruise, says Willis Eschenbach on WUWT.
“‘Climate Pragmatism’: The New Retreat” – In Master Resource, Robert Bradley Jr detects a changing of the tide among green activists.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Trump’s UN Speech: The Climate Emperor Now Stands Exposed” – Trump’s UN speech was a masterclass in speaking unfashionable truth. The climate emperor now stands exposed and the world must face up to the reality that it has bought into a dangerous delusion, says Tilak Doshi.