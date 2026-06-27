Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“How Ed Miliband united the City and unions against him” – The Energy Secretary’s obstinacy and failed leadership have raised fears over his future – and over Andy Burnham’s choice of role – reports the Telegraph.
“The hidden cost of California’s ‘green’ tire mandate: fewer choices, shorter tread life” – California’s tire efficiency rule promises driver savings, but shorter tread life, fewer choices, and a potential aftermarket ban tell a very different story, writes Thomas Richard in Climate Change Dispatch.
“Miliband derailed plan to use North Sea oil to fund defence” – Ed Miliband derailed a plan to fund Britain’s rearmament by ramping up North Sea drilling, according to the Telegraph.
“European nations chose climate ideology over air conditioning – and people died” – With only 1-in-5 European homes equipped with air conditioning compared to 90% in the US, the deadly consequences of the continent’s climate ideology are laid bare, says Thomas Richard in Climate Change Dispatch.
“It isn't a heatwave that is 'gripping' Britain but climate hysteria” – On his Substack, Ross Clark skewers the climate hysteria of the last few days.
“Record harvests demolish Bloomberg’s climate food scare” – In Climate Change Dispatch, Thomas Richard argues that Bloomberg’s claim that climate change is driving food prices higher is flatly contradicted by data showing CO2 and modest warming have boosted crop yields and slashed global hunger.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 50” – On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, guest host Ben Pile speaks to social anthropologist and Global Warming Policy Foundation co-founder Benny Peiser about the collapse of doomsday narratives around past climate catastrophes.
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