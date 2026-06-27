“How Ed Miliband united the City and unions against him” – The Energy Secretary’s obstinacy and failed leadership have raised fears over his future – and over Andy Burnham’s choice of role – reports the Telegraph.

“The hidden cost of California’s ‘green’ tire mandate: fewer choices, shorter tread life” – California’s tire efficiency rule promises driver savings, but shorter tread life, fewer choices, and a potential aftermarket ban tell a very different story, writes Thomas Richard in Climate Change Dispatch.

“Miliband derailed plan to use North Sea oil to fund defence” – Ed Miliband derailed a plan to fund Britain’s rearmament by ramping up North Sea drilling, according to the Telegraph.

“European nations chose climate ideology over air conditioning – and people died” – With only 1-in-5 European homes equipped with air conditioning compared to 90% in the US, the deadly consequences of the continent’s climate ideology are laid bare, says Thomas Richard in Climate Change Dispatch.

“It isn't a heatwave that is 'gripping' Britain but climate hysteria” – On his Substack, Ross Clark skewers the climate hysteria of the last few days.