The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 50

Is it finally time to stop panicking?
Ben Pile and Benny Peiser
Jun 26, 2026
∙ Paid

On the Climate Skeptic Podcast this week, guest host Ben Pile speaks to social anthropologist and Global Warming Policy Foundation co-founder Benny Peiser about the collapse of doomsday narratives around past climate catastrophes, why the Toba super-eruption did not nearly wipe out humanity and what this reveals about flawed modelling and the end of the…

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