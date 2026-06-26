On the Climate Skeptic Podcast this week, guest host Ben Pile speaks to social anthropologist and Global Warming Policy Foundation co-founder Benny Peiser about the collapse of doomsday narratives around past climate catastrophes, why the Toba super-eruption did not nearly wipe out humanity and what this reveals about flawed modelling and the end of the…
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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 50
Is it finally time to stop panicking?
Ben Pile and Benny Peiser
Jun 26, 2026
∙ Paid
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
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