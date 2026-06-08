“Labour’s Net Zero ‘madness’ is destroying jobs, union boss says” – Gary Smith, the head of one of Labour’s largest supporting trade unions, has accused the party of “destroying” jobs in the manner of Margaret Thatcher through its Net Zero agenda, according to the Times.

“Is Britain’s Net Zero economy really worth £100 billion?” – Government claims that the Net Zero economy supports 1.1 million UK jobs and generates £105 billion in economic value don’t stand up to scrutiny, writes Tom Calver in the Times.

“The reality of motoring in Zack Polanski’s Britain” – Rewilded car parks, 20mph speed limits, and compulsory cargo bikes offer a glimpse into the Green Party leader’s vision for transport in Britain, says Ed Cumming in the Telegraph.

“Government to buy AI chips to stop tech companies fleeing Britain” – Ministers are offering to purchase AI chips directly from British technology firms in a bid to prevent them relocating to the United States, reveals the Telegraph.