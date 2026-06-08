Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Labour’s Net Zero ‘madness’ is destroying jobs, union boss says” – Gary Smith, the head of one of Labour’s largest supporting trade unions, has accused the party of “destroying” jobs in the manner of Margaret Thatcher through its Net Zero agenda, according to the Times.
“Is Britain’s Net Zero economy really worth £100 billion?” – Government claims that the Net Zero economy supports 1.1 million UK jobs and generates £105 billion in economic value don’t stand up to scrutiny, writes Tom Calver in the Times.
“The reality of motoring in Zack Polanski’s Britain” – Rewilded car parks, 20mph speed limits, and compulsory cargo bikes offer a glimpse into the Green Party leader’s vision for transport in Britain, says Ed Cumming in the Telegraph.
“Government to buy AI chips to stop tech companies fleeing Britain” – Ministers are offering to purchase AI chips directly from British technology firms in a bid to prevent them relocating to the United States, reveals the Telegraph.
“I’d like to believe California can be saved from the Left – it may be too late” – Conservative excitement over Steve Hilton’s gubernatorial bid is tempered by the harsh reality of the state’s demographic shifts, writes Joel Kotkin the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Mariana Mazzucato’s Latest Plea For Do-Gooders and Busy-Bodies to Have Even More Influence Over the Economy is Predictably Unpersuasive (Unless You’re Ed Miliband)” – Mariana Mazzucato’s new book setting out the case for ‘managed capitalism’ fails to address the risks of government over-reach identified by Friedrich Hayek (who isn’t even in the index), writes Tilak Doshi, the Daily Sceptic’s Energy Correspondent.
The Climate Skeptic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I get a couple of emails each day from The Climate Skeptic. This is far more than I can read and think about, even if it was all good stuff…. I really have thought about unsubscribing but I cling on in the hope that I will see and read something worthwhile. Please remember: less is more. Could you do something on “chemtrails “ and the theory of climate manipulation from government and globalist control? In southern England this year we had hardly any rain in May and little in April, now in June we have it every day. I would be interested in your essay on research in this topic.