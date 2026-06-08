The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JOHN ROULSTON's avatar
JOHN ROULSTON
2h

I get a couple of emails each day from The Climate Skeptic. This is far more than I can read and think about, even if it was all good stuff…. I really have thought about unsubscribing but I cling on in the hope that I will see and read something worthwhile. Please remember: less is more. Could you do something on “chemtrails “ and the theory of climate manipulation from government and globalist control? In southern England this year we had hardly any rain in May and little in April, now in June we have it every day. I would be interested in your essay on research in this topic.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Toby Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture