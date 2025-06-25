The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Heavily researched does not guarantee correct. Even one erroneous assumption in common renders pages of references, papers and citations useless. CAGW’s GHE contains three such assumptions.

GHE claims without it Earth becomes 33 C cooler, a 255 K, -18 C, ball of ice.

Wrong.

Naked Earth would be much like the Moon, barren, 400 K lit side, 100 K dark.

TFK_bams09 heat balance graphic uses the same 63 twice violating GAAP and calculating out of thin air a 396 BB/333 “back”/63 net GHE radiative forcing loop violating LoT 1 & 2.

Wrong.

Likewise, the ubiquitous plethora of clones.

GHE requires Earth to radiate “extra” energy as a BB.

Wrong.

A BB requires all energy leaving the system to do so by radiation. Per TFK_bams09 60% leaves by kinetic modes, i.e. conduction, convection, advection and latent rendering BB impossible.

GHE is bogus and CAGW a scam so alarmists must resort to fear mongering, lies, lawsuits, censorship and violence.

Taking back reality, one turbine at a time.

