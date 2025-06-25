“Biden’s offshore wind dreams drowning as Trump guts industry” – In the Daily Caller, Audrey Streb reveals how Trump is killing Biden’s offshore wind dream, slashing subsidies and halting projects.

“Reality check for Gen Z: ‘green’ energy requires wealth” – In WUWT? Ethan Watson warns Gen Z that ditching fossil fuels risks killing the wealth that funds green tech.

“AI is power hungry, but it could cut emissions” – In WUWT? Eric Worrall blasts claims that AI will cut more emissions than it causes.

“Electric cars crash in value with some worth just a third of original price after one year” – Electric cars are crashing in value with some worth as little as a third of their original price after just 12 months, reports the Mail.

“Punish electric car owners who charge at peak times, Miliband urged” – UK electric vehicle owners could face higher electricity bills for charging their cars during peak times under radical new proposals, says GB News.

“Heatwaves and excess deaths – the facts” – Following the Guardian’s absurd claim that “last week’s heatwave killed 600 people”, Paul Homewood revisits ONS data from the 2022 heatwaves in Not a Lot of People Know That.