Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Biden’s offshore wind dreams drowning as Trump guts industry” – In the Daily Caller, Audrey Streb reveals how Trump is killing Biden’s offshore wind dream, slashing subsidies and halting projects.
“Reality check for Gen Z: ‘green’ energy requires wealth” – In WUWT? Ethan Watson warns Gen Z that ditching fossil fuels risks killing the wealth that funds green tech.
“AI is power hungry, but it could cut emissions” – In WUWT? Eric Worrall blasts claims that AI will cut more emissions than it causes.
“Electric cars crash in value with some worth just a third of original price after one year” – Electric cars are crashing in value with some worth as little as a third of their original price after just 12 months, reports the Mail.
“Punish electric car owners who charge at peak times, Miliband urged” – UK electric vehicle owners could face higher electricity bills for charging their cars during peak times under radical new proposals, says GB News.
“Heatwaves and excess deaths – the facts” – Following the Guardian’s absurd claim that “last week’s heatwave killed 600 people”, Paul Homewood revisits ONS data from the 2022 heatwaves in Not a Lot of People Know That.
“If climate change is coming for Britain, why can’t we get air conditioning?” – As we brace for a week of sweltering weather, a cheap and easy fix to make life more comfortable is being ignored, writes Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Trees get bigger around the world thanks to higher CO₂ levels” – Trees are getting bigger around the world thanks to higher CO₂ levels, scientists have found. Little wonder, says Chris Morrison: they evolved to thrive in CO₂ levels three times higher than they are today.
Heavily researched does not guarantee correct. Even one erroneous assumption in common renders pages of references, papers and citations useless. CAGW’s GHE contains three such assumptions.
GHE claims without it Earth becomes 33 C cooler, a 255 K, -18 C, ball of ice.
Wrong.
Naked Earth would be much like the Moon, barren, 400 K lit side, 100 K dark.
TFK_bams09 heat balance graphic uses the same 63 twice violating GAAP and calculating out of thin air a 396 BB/333 “back”/63 net GHE radiative forcing loop violating LoT 1 & 2.
Wrong.
Likewise, the ubiquitous plethora of clones.
GHE requires Earth to radiate “extra” energy as a BB.
Wrong.
A BB requires all energy leaving the system to do so by radiation. Per TFK_bams09 60% leaves by kinetic modes, i.e. conduction, convection, advection and latent rendering BB impossible.
GHE is bogus and CAGW a scam so alarmists must resort to fear mongering, lies, lawsuits, censorship and violence.
Taking back reality, one turbine at a time.