Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Scientific American is a scandal prone mess and can’t do science” – Scientific American has now lost all scientific credibility, says Paul D. Thacker in the the DisInformation Chronicle.
“Ed Miliband is the last fool standing on Net Zero” – Britain has been urged to rethink Net Zero as other countries retreat and costs bite at home, reports the Telegraph.
“Time for Ed 2.0? Labour members suggest they want former party leader Miliband to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister” – Ed Miliband once again ruled himself out of running for the Labour leadership this week. But is he secretly planning a bid? asks the Mail.
“Reality hits the Washington Post’s ever-shrinking climate desk” – The Washington Post has been cutting back its climate team as wider newsroom cost pressures intensify, reports the Climate Change Dispatch.
“Hell has frozen over: the Washington Post discovers the limits of the Environmental Protection Agency” – When the Washington Post editorial board publishes a piece titled “EPA is right to reverse Obama overreach” Charles Rotter is forced to check the date isn’t April 1st.
“Prince William’s Earthshot charity is reported to the Charities Commission over Epstein donor questions” – Prince William’s Earthshot Prize has been reported to the Charities Commission after newly-released emails implicated a ‘founding partner’ had sent a ‘torture video’ to billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, reports the Mail.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“US Environmental Protection Agency to Declare CO2 is Not a Dangerous Gas” – The long-awaited rescission of the ‘Endangerment Finding’ against C02 by the American Environment Protection Agency is a landmark in the war against climate catastrophism, writes Chris Morrison, the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor.
