“Scientific American is a scandal prone mess and can’t do science” – Scientific American has now lost all scientific credibility, says Paul D. Thacker in the the DisInformation Chronicle.

“Ed Miliband is the last fool standing on Net Zero” – Britain has been urged to rethink Net Zero as other countries retreat and costs bite at home, reports the Telegraph.

“Time for Ed 2.0? Labour members suggest they want former party leader Miliband to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister” – Ed Miliband once again ruled himself out of running for the Labour leadership this week. But is he secretly planning a bid? asks the Mail.

“Reality hits the Washington Post’s ever-shrinking climate desk” – The Washington Post has been cutting back its climate team as wider newsroom cost pressures intensify, reports the Climate Change Dispatch.