“Net Zero is unhuman. Who wants to be sad?” – The best inventions make our lives easier, but Ed Miliband’s ideas mostly taste like chickpeas, says Jeremy Clarkson in the Times.
“Polar bears on Norwegian islands fatter and healthier despite ice loss” – A Barents Sea study shows polar bears have improved in condition even as sea ice has declined, writes Paul Homewood in Not A Lot Of People Know That.
“Real Environmental Crisis Is Not Climate Change” – The real environmental emergency isn’t the modest warming that has helped humans thrive. It’s land degradation, poisoned water and other forms of pollution that are burying the Global South alive, says Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT.
“Eco Outlet Blames Argentina’s Bad Cherry Season On Climate Change – It’s Not” – One ruined harvest proves nothing when long-run data show Argentina’s cherry output has risen, says Linnea Lueken in Climate Change Dispatch.
“Greenies And Democrats At Each Other’s Throats As Climate Change Talking Point Evaporates” – A Massachusetts climate fight has exposed a rift on the Left as activists have moved to oust a lawmaker over energy affordability, reports Audrey Streb in the Daily Caller.
“‘Shocking and inappropriate’: Legal experts slam judges’ guide over climate bias claims” – A gold-standard guide used by US judges nationwide to address subjects they are not particularly versed in is drawing criticism over the latest edition’s inclusion of ideological bias in its climate section, according to Fox News.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Unions Turn on Ed Miliband and Labour Over Net Zero as the Tragedy of Aberdeen Unfolds” – The unions have turned on Ed Miliband and Labour over Net Zero as the tragedy of Britain’s oil capital Aberdeen unfolds, says Chris Morrison. But the unions are yet to accept the problem is Net Zero itself, not just how fast we approach it.