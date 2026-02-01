“Net Zero is unhuman. Who wants to be sad?” – The best inventions make our lives easier, but Ed Miliband’s ideas mostly taste like chickpeas, says Jeremy Clarkson in the Times.

“Polar bears on Norwegian islands fatter and healthier despite ice loss” – A Barents Sea study shows polar bears have improved in condition even as sea ice has declined, writes Paul Homewood in Not A Lot Of People Know That.

“Real Environmental Crisis Is Not Climate Change” – The real environmental emergency isn’t the modest warming that has helped humans thrive. It’s land degradation, poisoned water and other forms of pollution that are burying the Global South alive, says Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT.

“Eco Outlet Blames Argentina’s Bad Cherry Season On Climate Change – It’s Not” – One ruined harvest proves nothing when long-run data show Argentina’s cherry output has risen, says Linnea Lueken in Climate Change Dispatch.

“Greenies And Democrats At Each Other’s Throats As Climate Change Talking Point Evaporates” – A Massachusetts climate fight has exposed a rift on the Left as activists have moved to oust a lawmaker over energy affordability, reports Audrey Streb in the Daily Caller.