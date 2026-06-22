Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“‘Luddites’ blocking cheap energy threaten tech security, Tories say” – Conservatives argue opposition to energy infrastructure risks undermining Britain’s AI and technology ambitions, notes the Times.
“Temperatures to hit record 38°C as ‘heat dome’ heads for Britain” – Forecasts suggest temperatures could reach unprecedented June highs later this week, notes the Mail.
“Europe on 42°C heat alert ahead of Brits’ summer holidays” – Several European countries issue warnings as extreme temperatures spread across the continent, notes the Mail.
“Michael Bloomberg to commit extra £400 million for climate change fight” – Michael Bloomberg is backing further investment in climate-related ventures and green growth projects, claims the Times.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Government Admits Heat Pumps Are More Expensive Than Gas Boilers” – A Government impact assessment has quietly confirmed heat pumps cost more to run than gas boilers – yet Ministers are spending £2.4 billion subsidising them, writes Paul Homewood.