“‘Luddites’ blocking cheap energy threaten tech security, Tories say” – Conservatives argue opposition to energy infrastructure risks undermining Britain’s AI and technology ambitions, notes the Times.

“Temperatures to hit record 38°C as ‘heat dome’ heads for Britain” – Forecasts suggest temperatures could reach unprecedented June highs later this week, notes the Mail.

“Europe on 42°C heat alert ahead of Brits’ summer holidays” – Several European countries issue warnings as extreme temperatures spread across the continent, notes the Mail.