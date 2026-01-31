“Heat pumps are a miracle – which is what we’ll need to afford them” – Heat pumps promise efficiency savings, but the costs are still astronomical, says Tom Whipple in the Times.

“Why does Octopus’s tech ‘powerhouse’ need £25 million of taxpayer money?” – In the Telegraph, Kathryn Porter says Octopus’s tech arm, Kraken Technologies, has been given £25 million in public cash with very little prospect of getting it back, claims the Telegraph.

“Green Tory Ben Goldsmith draws up Reform nature strategy” – Ben Goldsmith, founder of the Conservative Environment Network, is advising Reform on its environmental policy, according to the Telegraph.

“Volvo tells customers to not charge EX30 above 70% due to ‘fire risks’” – Volvo has warned EX30 owners to cap charging at 70% or risk the battery catching fire, reports the Mail.