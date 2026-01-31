Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Heat pumps are a miracle – which is what we’ll need to afford them” – Heat pumps promise efficiency savings, but the costs are still astronomical, says Tom Whipple in the Times.
“Why does Octopus’s tech ‘powerhouse’ need £25 million of taxpayer money?” – In the Telegraph, Kathryn Porter says Octopus’s tech arm, Kraken Technologies, has been given £25 million in public cash with very little prospect of getting it back, claims the Telegraph.
“Green Tory Ben Goldsmith draws up Reform nature strategy” – Ben Goldsmith, founder of the Conservative Environment Network, is advising Reform on its environmental policy, according to the Telegraph.
“Volvo tells customers to not charge EX30 above 70% due to ‘fire risks’” – Volvo has warned EX30 owners to cap charging at 70% or risk the battery catching fire, reports the Mail.
“Passengers warned air fares could soar under EU baggage crackdown” – Airlines have warned fares could rise under new EU cabin-bag rules, according to the Mail.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 29” – On the show this week, Laurie Wastell chats with Daily Sceptic Energy Editor Dr Tilak Doshi about the Trump administration’s battles with the EU over censorship.
It's all a religion for those with no real religion.