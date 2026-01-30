On the show this week, Laurie chats with Daily Sceptic Energy Editor Dr Tilak Doshi about the Trump administration’s battles with the EU’s censorship agenda and Net Zero ideology – from the global stage to the Blue Blob back home.
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 29
Trump’s America vs the Global Blues
Jan 30, 2026
∙ Paid
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Appears in episode
Laurie Wastell
Tilak Doshi
