The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 29

Trump’s America vs the Global Blues
Tilak Doshi and Laurie Wastell
Jan 30, 2026
∙ Paid

On the show this week, Laurie chats with Daily Sceptic Energy Editor Dr Tilak Doshi about the Trump administration’s battles with the EU’s censorship agenda and Net Zero ideology – from the global stage to the Blue Blob back home.

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Toby Young.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Toby Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture