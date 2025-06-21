Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“UN Calls for ‘Climate Misinformation’ to be Criminalised” – The climate censorship movement is much bigger than a bunch of disgruntled academics and big oil conspiracy theorists, and may even threaten free speech in the USA and across the world, writes Eric Worrall in WUWT.
“Three Years To Save The World!” – Paul Homewood chides the BBC for a story in which “scientists” proclaim we have just three years to keep temperatures below the magic 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.
“The climate scaremongers: Another £45 billion for Mad Ed to squander” – Amid Rachel Reeves’s showering of the public sector with taxpayer money as if it was confetti in last week’s Spending Review, the biggest winner in percentage terms was Ed Miliband’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, writes Paul Homewood in TCW.
“Public Ridicule Hyped Summer Heat Headlines… Meteorologists Losing Credibility” – Sensationalist weathermen in Germany are losing credibility and getting mocked and ridiculed, says Pierre Gosselin on the No Tricks Zone.
“G-7: Africans Deserve Real Electricity” – Those who aspire to Net Zero are condemning Africa to extreme poverty, says Brenda Shaffer in WUWT.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Why Do Skeptics Abandon Skepticism When Faced With Claims the Government Could Block Out the Sun?” – Skeptics lose all their skepticism when faced with claims the Government could block out the Sun, says Ben Pile. But this is no less a delusion of grandeur than the notion human CO2 emissions are controlling the climate.