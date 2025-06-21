“UN Calls for ‘Climate Misinformation’ to be Criminalised” – The climate censorship movement is much bigger than a bunch of disgruntled academics and big oil conspiracy theorists, and may even threaten free speech in the USA and across the world, writes Eric Worrall in WUWT.

“Three Years To Save The World!” – Paul Homewood chides the BBC for a story in which “scientists” proclaim we have just three years to keep temperatures below the magic 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

“The climate scaremongers: Another £45 billion for Mad Ed to squander” – Amid Rachel Reeves’s showering of the public sector with taxpayer money as if it was confetti in last week’s Spending Review, the biggest winner in percentage terms was Ed Miliband’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, writes Paul Homewood in TCW.

“Public Ridicule Hyped Summer Heat Headlines… Meteorologists Losing Credibility” – Sensationalist weathermen in Germany are losing credibility and getting mocked and ridiculed, says Pierre Gosselin on the No Tricks Zone.