“Solar farms are taking over Britain’s countryside” – In the Spectator, Alex Klaushofer says the ‘green’ push is mass-industrialising rural Britain.

“Miliband’s heat pump rollout costs taxpayers nearly £700 million a year” – Ed Miliband blew almost £700 million of taxpayers’ cash on grants for heat pumps during his first year in office – more than the savings from cutting the winter fuel payment, says the Telegraph.

“Octopus boss: Let’s restart drilling in the North Sea” – Octopus CEO Greg Jackson has suggested that using domestic gas reserves would be cleaner than costly foreign imports, reports the Telegraph.

“It’s time Labour made a screeching U-turn on the North Sea” – North Sea oil and gas will not solve Britain’s fiscal crisis, but it could help fill the black hole, says Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.