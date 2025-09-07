The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Watson's avatar
Pamela Watson
1h

I'm one of many people trying to fight an 1800 hectare solar farm on top grade agricultural land in southern Lincolnshire near my home. Because it's on a flood plain the PVs will be 5.4 m off the ground. There are solar panels planned right up to the fence of the local gliding ground, including both ends of the runway. One end will also have a BESS. There will be 50 m tall pylons along one side yet the developers claim there will be no effect on the airfield. Guys, a glider that's coming down can't do a go-around to avoid landing on infrastructure that's 5.4 m high! Just thought I'd mention that in case you hadn't noticed. The 40 HGVs a day and 188 cars (each way) during construction will have to negotiate a 90 degree corner at the primary school. I can't get my car around there at school run time. And the HGVs will have to continue on past my house on a fen road that's barely one car width, and so bad I literally can't drive my hatchback along it. The road past the gliding ground is currently closed because it's collapsed into the fen, but apparently a lesser road just needs a passing place to be fine. Oh and they did a traffic survey. Yeah, 4 miles from the school, other side of the airfield that proved that there are only 3 cars a day use the road, so no problem. And when an LCC county councillor asked the developers how confident they were of approval? They said the only thing that could stop them was Farage in Downing Street. Another proposal near Sleaford that wasn't given planning permission has been rammed through by Westminster because it's 40 year life is only "temporary", not permanent. Apparently Minibrain thinks the farmer will be able to go back to planting afterwards. Have you seen WWII airfields where the runways have been ripped up and "returned to farmland". Yeah righto.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Toby Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture