Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Solar farms are taking over Britain’s countryside” – In the Spectator, Alex Klaushofer says the ‘green’ push is mass-industrialising rural Britain.
“Miliband’s heat pump rollout costs taxpayers nearly £700 million a year” – Ed Miliband blew almost £700 million of taxpayers’ cash on grants for heat pumps during his first year in office – more than the savings from cutting the winter fuel payment, says the Telegraph.
“Octopus boss: Let’s restart drilling in the North Sea” – Octopus CEO Greg Jackson has suggested that using domestic gas reserves would be cleaner than costly foreign imports, reports the Telegraph.
“It’s time Labour made a screeching U-turn on the North Sea” – North Sea oil and gas will not solve Britain’s fiscal crisis, but it could help fill the black hole, says Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.
“Civil servants refuse to use AI because of Net Zero concerns” – A report has found that civil servants are reluctant to use AI due to environmental concerns, casting doubt on Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to restructure Whitehall with it, reports the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Who's Behind the Carefully Curated Global Climate Narrative?” – Why do media outlets the world over publish the same dubious climate scare stories? Daily Sceptic Environment Editor Chris Morrison peers behind the curtain to find out who's behind the carefully curated narrative.
I'm one of many people trying to fight an 1800 hectare solar farm on top grade agricultural land in southern Lincolnshire near my home. Because it's on a flood plain the PVs will be 5.4 m off the ground. There are solar panels planned right up to the fence of the local gliding ground, including both ends of the runway. One end will also have a BESS. There will be 50 m tall pylons along one side yet the developers claim there will be no effect on the airfield. Guys, a glider that's coming down can't do a go-around to avoid landing on infrastructure that's 5.4 m high! Just thought I'd mention that in case you hadn't noticed. The 40 HGVs a day and 188 cars (each way) during construction will have to negotiate a 90 degree corner at the primary school. I can't get my car around there at school run time. And the HGVs will have to continue on past my house on a fen road that's barely one car width, and so bad I literally can't drive my hatchback along it. The road past the gliding ground is currently closed because it's collapsed into the fen, but apparently a lesser road just needs a passing place to be fine. Oh and they did a traffic survey. Yeah, 4 miles from the school, other side of the airfield that proved that there are only 3 cars a day use the road, so no problem. And when an LCC county councillor asked the developers how confident they were of approval? They said the only thing that could stop them was Farage in Downing Street. Another proposal near Sleaford that wasn't given planning permission has been rammed through by Westminster because it's 40 year life is only "temporary", not permanent. Apparently Minibrain thinks the farmer will be able to go back to planting afterwards. Have you seen WWII airfields where the runways have been ripped up and "returned to farmland". Yeah righto.