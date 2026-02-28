“After by-election, Labour could lose donor Dale Vince to Greens too” – Dale Vince has signalled he may switch his allegiance to the Greens, reveals the Times.

“Electric car drivers ‘spied on by government’ through phones” – A two-year mass surveillance project commissioned by the Department for Transport has been tracking electric car drivers through their phones without their knowledge, according to the Telegraph.

“Labour is gaslighting Britain with its claims on energy bills” – Sir Keir Starmer has appeared in a video making misleading claims about household energy bills, reveals the Telegraph.

“Why banning cars from Oxford St undermines Khan’s Ulez crusade” – Plans to pedestrianise Europe’s busiest shopping street will just divert a stream of polluting vehicles into neighbouring areas, fatally undermining Sadiq Khan’s Ulez rationale, reports the Telegraph.

“Half of RHS cafe food quietly made vegan … but visitors aren’t biting” – The Royal Horticultural Society has quietly made half the dishes on its café menus vegan – including celeriac and apple soup and vegan farmer’s pie – only to find that visitors are stubbornly refusing to take the bait, reveals the Telegraph.