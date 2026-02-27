The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Preview

The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 33

Net Zero comes for Germany’s chemical industry
Tilak Doshi and Laurie Wastell
Feb 27, 2026
∙ Paid

On the show this week, Laurie sits down with Dr Tilak Doshi, the Daily Sceptic’s Energy Editor, who gives a grim diagnosis of Germany’s chemicals industry as decades of Net Zero policy begin to take their toll.

