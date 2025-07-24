“Claim: heatwaves to increase in frequency, duration under global warming” – In WUWT?, Anthony Watts sets his sights on yet more modelled doom on the horizon.

“Tesla’s Cybertruck is a bust” – The truck that was supposed to revolutionise everything is flopping fast, says Luc Olinga in Gizmodo.

“Another day, another model of future climate doom” – In WUWT?, Anthony Watts mocks the latest high-resolution climate model as yet another doomsday press release.

“Trump has golden opportunity to blow up climate agenda’s crown jewel” – The Trump administration is on the precipice of ending the Endangerment Finding, a rule that Democrats have used for years to impose harsh climate regulations, according to the Daily Caller.

“The energy subsidy trap: how the one big beautiful bill proved subsidies are nearly impossible to remove” – The One Big Beautiful Bill Act promised to end government meddling in energy markets but ended up proving that energy subsidies are the most stubborn form of state intervention, writes Cullen Neely in RealClearEnergy.

“COPocalypse Now” – In WUWT?, Willis Eschenbach slams the upcoming COP30 climate summit as a taxpayer-funded fantasy fest.

“Britain could be sued over climate change” – The UK could be sued over its contribution to climate change after an International Court of Justice ruling that countries are responsible for their emissions, says the Mail.